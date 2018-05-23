Kilauea Lava Flow Update

PAHOA, HI - MAY 4: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, a column of robust, reddish-brown ash plume occurred after a magnitude 6.9 South Flank following the eruption of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano on May 4, 2018 in the Leilani Estates subdivision near Pahoa, Hawaii. The governor of Hawaii has declared a local state of emergency near the Mount Kilauea volcano after it erupted following a 5.0-magnitude earthquake, forcing the evacuation of nearly 1,700 residents. (Photo by U.S. Geological Survey via Getty Images)

Lava continues to flow towards Puna Geothermal power plant on Hawaii’s Big Island as workers rushed to shut down the facility to prevent the uncontrollable release of toxic gases.

The good news? Crews say the final well at the plant has been capped. The bad news? The potential loss of power for thousands of residents. “The well field at PGV is essentially safe,” says Hawaii Emergency Management Administrator Thomas Travis. “The well field is as safe as we can get the well field. The probability of anything happening if lava enters the well field is very, very low. They should feel pretty comfortable that there should be no untoward events from Puna Geothermal, assuming the lava doesn’t change its pattern or flow.”

As for that flow, it’s improving in some areas – and getting worse in others. A number of fissures that had calmed are now spitting lava once again. But also? The lava itself has changed its chemical composition, which will make it flow more easily. “It will get quiet for a little bit and then boom! We have an explosive eruption or the fountaining restarts again,” says Gov. David Ige. “It’s heart-wrenching.”

Source: Hawaii News Now