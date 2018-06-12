Kim Jong Un Brought His Own Toilet Kim Jong Un brought his own portable toilet with him to the summit at Singapore. The reason why? He doesn’t want anyone to be able to get his waste. But, why?! Because he doesn’t want people to be able to learn about his health. Seriously. kim jong unpoopsinagporetoiletwaste SHARE RELATED CONTENT Accomplishments to Have By 35 Nerdy News: All E3 News! What’s Good? 6.11.18 Dad Dances on Stage With Nervous Daughter A 1,000 Shot NERF Blaster Country Time Legal-Ade! This is A Real Thing!