KSU Students Treated To Tinder Date in Hawaii

A series of adorable messages exchanged between two Kent State Students over Tinder has everyone talking. The two students were matched up years ago on the site. Michelle Arendas, 21, and Josh Avsec, 22, were matched on the site. Josh wrote to Michelle first. Two months later, Michelle responded, joking that her phone died and that was why she hadn’t written back.

For the next two years, they kept exchanging messages with two months in between messages.

After Josh posted the conversation to Twitter, Tinder caught wind of their story. The site then offered to send them off to whatever place they choose for their first date. They chose Hawaii!

