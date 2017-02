Oh, Oh Kyrie. No…

Kyrie has said that he thinks the world is flat. He has claimed that is “… not even a conspiracy theory…” and people should do their own research on the matter. He also keeps claiming that ‘they’ have lied to us. But it is never revealed who ‘they’ are.

Oh, and dinosaurs. Dinosaurs are real, but they do not look like how scientists believe they looked like.

