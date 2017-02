Lays Potato Chips runs their annual ‘Do Us A Flavor’ contest and they introduce new flavors of chips. Some of them are great and some of them not so much. They take suggestions for new flavors and people are suggesting crazy flavors like ‘Existential Crisis’, ‘Government Cheese’ and ‘Hickory-Smoked Horse Buttholes’. Other flavors suggested are ‘Mountain Dew’, ‘Peeps’ and ‘Pink Starburst’. I think I’ll pass on all of those!

READ MORE HERE