Logan Paul Removed From YouTube

FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2017, file photo, Logan Paul introduces a performance by Kyle & Lil Yachty and Rita Ora at the Teen Choice Awards at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Paul has issued a more extensive apology for posting a YouTube video showing what appeared to be a body in a Japanese forest known as a suicide destination. The initial video he posted Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, showed the prolific social media user trekking with friends in the Aokigahara forest near Mount Fuji. He seems aware the forest is sometimes chosen for suicides but is surprised to see what appears to be a body hanging from a tree. (Photo by Phil McCarten/Invision/AP, File)

As a parent, I applaud YouTube for removing Logan Paul from it’s preferred site…”BUT, take all that crap down” I say. In my honest opinion, they’ve gone over the line many times and the final straw certainly was a body hanging from a tree in an apparent suicide. Who needs to see that? This will finally open the can of worms about policing the internet, which somebody has to keep obscene things off the web, but who? It’s a vast entity, when you rip something down, someone else posts a copy of it and it’s back up.

