CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s probably the wrong shirt to wear when you’re accused of violating your parole and probation.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office picked up 40-year-old Charles Becker last week in his “I’m hiding from the cops” t-shirt.

Deputies laughed at the depiction of a doughnut with arms and legs, hiding around the corner from two police officers.

The sheriff’s office replying on Facebook, “nice try”.