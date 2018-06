CARROLLTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A fire at a car scrapyard just outside of Carrollton brought nine fire departments to Countryside Recycling Thursday afternoon.

The owner tells Channel 9 he thinks the fire did $500,000 damage.

The Carrollton fire chief believes fumes from residual gas inside a vehicle ignited when crews were trying to pull two vehicles apart, starting the fire.

Crews poured over 200,000 gallon of water on the Lincoln Avenue NW fire.

No injuries were reported.