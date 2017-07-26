Make $5 Go Far With Fast Food

So many choices when you are on the go. But maybe you are strapped for cash? Who isn’t, am I right? Thrillist released a ‘cheat guide’ on what to order from a handful of restaurants to get the most out of your five dollars.

 

1.  Taco Bell:  Five things off their “Dollar Cravings” menu.

2.  Chipotle: The most food for $5 is the kid’s meal, but adults can get it too.  It comes with two soft tacos, chips, and a box of apple juice.

3.  Wendy’s: Order a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, small fry, and a small chocolate Frosty.  It should come out to about $5 with tax.

4.  Chick-fil-A:  An original chicken sandwich or an eight-piece nuggets are under $5.  Add fries, $5.50 plus tax.

5.  McDonald’s:  You could just go with five things from the dollar menu.  Or if you want to mix it up, a Sausage McMuffin, four-piece McNugget, snack-size McFlurry, and a small coke would run you about $5.50.

6.  Subway:  If you really want to stay under five bucks, go with any six-inch sub and load it up with veggies.

7.  Burger King: You can get a double cheeseburger, a BK bacon burger, small fries, and a chocolate sundae for about $5.

 

 

