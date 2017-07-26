Make $5 Go Far With Fast Food

So many choices when you are on the go. But maybe you are strapped for cash? Who isn’t, am I right? Thrillist released a ‘cheat guide’ on what to order from a handful of restaurants to get the most out of your five dollars.

1. Taco Bell: Five things off their “Dollar Cravings” menu.

2. Chipotle: The most food for $5 is the kid’s meal, but adults can get it too. It comes with two soft tacos, chips, and a box of apple juice.

3. Wendy’s: Order a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, small fry, and a small chocolate Frosty. It should come out to about $5 with tax.

4. Chick-fil-A: An original chicken sandwich or an eight-piece nuggets are under $5. Add fries, $5.50 plus tax.

5. McDonald’s: You could just go with five things from the dollar menu. Or if you want to mix it up, a Sausage McMuffin, four-piece McNugget, snack-size McFlurry, and a small coke would run you about $5.50.

6. Subway: If you really want to stay under five bucks, go with any six-inch sub and load it up with veggies.

7. Burger King: You can get a double cheeseburger, a BK bacon burger, small fries, and a chocolate sundae for about $5.

