Jessica Gould has an Instagram account with 100,000 followers. What does she do that gives her so much attention? She posts pictures of her feet. If you want specific pictures of her feet, you have to pay her a fee through her paypal account. Ms. Scarlett Vixen is her name she posts her photos under. The experience is strange for Gould, because she never pictured this would be a way she makes her living. Crazy right??