NORTON, Ohio (Mix 94.1) – A man is in custody after an active shooter situation near the Norton-Barberton line Tuesday night.

41-year-old David Havrilek of Akron was wounded during an exchange of gunfire with police.

No officers were injured.

Barberton High School was evacuated and local residents were warned to remain inside.

Police learned that a man carrying an assault rifle was outside a storage facility on Barber Road.

Police say he opened fire when they arrived.