Man Dressed in All Black with Duffel Bag and Fake Gun Cause Concern at Kid Halloween Event

Desirae Anson was at a Halloween event for children at a mall. She was there with her son, family and friends. Anson’s family approached her and suggested that they should leave the event, after a photo revealed that there was a dangerous looking man in the crowd. The man was dressed in all black, with a mask, and carried a duffel bag and what looked like a gun. After they left, Anson posted the photo to social media, and it went viral. It became so popular, that it actually made it back to the guy that was the feature of Anson’s post. Turns out his name is Hugo Mendoza, and he was there with his daughters and girlfriend. He’s saying he was dressed up as a character inspired by the movie The Town. In the film, people dress up as nuns and rob banks.

He argues he didn’t scare or hurt anyone, so what is the problem? Anson argues that the costume was in poor taste, especially with everything that has happened recently concerning shootings.