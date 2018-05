A man just ate his 30,000th Big Mac. Don Gorske, 64, has been a McDonald’s fan since 1972, when he ate his first Big Mac. To break this down for you, that means that he would’ve had to eat around 652 Big Macs a year. That would be around 2 Big Macs A DAY for 46 years! Gorske also collects anything and everything that has to do with Big Macs.