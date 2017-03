Does your car look like you’ve been living in it? Is it a complete disaster area? Well, after this you may want to clean it out this weekend! A guy in Australia was cleaning out the trash in his car and found an old lottery ticket in a plastic bag he almost threw out. He checked it and found out it was a winner and cashed it for almost $800,000! He said it was from January of 2016 and although he could have had the money a year ago, he’s just grateful he didn’t throw it out!!

READ MORE HERE