A man was severely beaten by a father and son duo over Pokemon Go! The victim was playing at a virtual gym on his mobile phone using the app, and accused Robert Matteuzzi, 71, and Angelo Matteuzzi, 31, of cheating at the game. The victim threw a Gatorade bottle towards them and left. Later, Robert and Angelo found the victim and attacked him. The victim said this isn’t the first time he has had a run in with the father, Robert.