Man Gets High, Does Naked Jumping Jacks in McDonalds

Nashville, Tennessee police received an unexpected call to a McDonalds. Apparently, there was a man acting erratic, and exercising. When police arrived, the man was still exercising. Except he had also barricaded himself in the women’s restroom and taken off his clothes. Nevertheless, 25-year-old Brady Young continued with his jumping jacks in the buff.

Cops also noticed there was a strong chemical smell in the bathroom. Turns out, Young was huffing cleaning supplies.

He was arrested for three charges, including public indecency, trespassing, and public intoxication.

