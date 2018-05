WOOSTER, Ohio (WHBC) – A 61-year-old Wooster man was killed in a motorcycle accident just outside of Wooster on Monday.

The Wooster porst of the State Highway Patrol says James Saffell was dead at the scene after going off Sylvan Road in Wooster Township.

He missed a curve there.

The patrol says he hit an embankment and a utility pole and was dead at the scene.