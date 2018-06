A man and his brother drove by a lake, and saw a gosling struggling in the water. Originally, they thought it was caught on some string. But after swimming out to it on a unicorn floatie, they discovered it wasn’t caught on a net: it was a snapping turtle! The brothers were determined to save it. So they brought the gosling, and the turtle, to shore. They separated the two and the turtle was sent back into the water, and the gosling ran back to its family.