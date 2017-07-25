Man Has to Pay Child Support for Child Not His

Gabriel Cornejo’s ex-girlfriend had a baby girl, and claimed that he was the father. A paternity test revealed that the child was not Cornejo’s. But, according to a Texas family code, even if he is not the biological father, he has to pay the money accrued before the paternity test revealed the truth. As of right now, the court has ordered him to pay $65k.

Cornejo is also raising three kids of his own, and two nephews. Right now, Cornejo and his lawyer are trying to convince a judge to re-open the case.

