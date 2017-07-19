Man With Rough Past Saves Baby from Car Accident

Talk about being in the right place at the right time. Josh Tangehahl and his girlfriend were on their way to his enforced Brownstone curfew. Josh had recently been released from jail after serving a 17 year prison sentence for manslaughter.

Right in front of them, a car collided at high speed with another vehicle that was carrying a couple and their 6 month old baby.

Tangehahl, although it could have made him late to his curfew which would result in more jail time, jumped into action and saved the family.

He says he wants no recognition for his heroic act.

