Man Swipes Baseball Given to Kid at Cubs Game

Over the weekend the Chicago Cubs first base coach snagged a foul ball and handed it to a little boy sitting in the first row of seats. Unfortunately, the boy dropped the ball and it rolled under the seats. At that point a man sitting behind the boy grabbed the ball and handed it to the woman next to him. Needless to say, the little boy was disappointed. However, when the Cubs saw the video they gave the boy 2 baseballs, one signed by all-star 2nd baseman Javier Baez and one used game ball. I wonder how proud that guy sitting behind the little boy is now.