Man With Taz Phobia Sues Father-In-Law for Terrorizing Him

This story is completely looney (see what I did there?). Staten Island resident Mazen Dayem has a phobia of Taz from Looney Tunes as far back as he can remember. Because of this, he has a fear of wigs. His father-in-law, Yunes Doleh, terrorizes him with this fear. The situation between the two came to a head back in 2013, at a funeral, when Doleh perked his toupee up on his head, and proceeded to make snarling noises at Dayem. Since then, it has been an ongoing family dispute.

Now, back in November, Doleh was arrested on felony charges for violating a restraining order that was placed upon him by Dayem. During the encounter, Doleh teased Dayem again with his toupee, triggering his fear.