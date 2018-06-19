Man Upset by Receipt That Told Cook to Spit In Food

Gross! This is everyone’s fear, and for this man out of NYC it became a reality. After being treated to dinner for Father’s Day, a man received his receipt for his meal. On it, he saw that the waitress had asked the cook to “Please spit in it.” He called out the waitress for what he read on his receipt, and she denied writing it. But it was revealed that she printed out the receipt, so she is the one that added the message to his food order. She was fired on the spot. The manager of the restaurant refunded the man his food, and said it was unlikely someone actually spit in it.