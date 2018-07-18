Man Used Weather Balloon to Fake Own Murder

A Florida man, 71-year-old Alan Jay Abrahamson, died from a gun shot wound six months ago. He was found in a field near his home. Police have been baffled at the case, and had no leads as to who could’ve committed the murder. In order to find clues, they searched Abrahamson’s phone and computer. That is where they found a digital paper trail that Abrahamson had left behind. Leading up to his death, Abrahamson had researched and purchased helium tanks, weather balloons, and rubber bands. They also found he had searched for answers regarding life insurance, and if his family could still collect his if he committed suicide. Abrahamson had run out of retirement savings, so cops think he staged his own murder so his family could receive his life insurance. Police think the balloon carrying the weapon popped somewhere over the ocean.

We want to remind anyone reading this, to please seek help if you are having thoughts of suicide. The National Suicide Prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255.