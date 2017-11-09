Man Wears Pornographic Magazines as Armor, Attempts to Stab Neighbor

Hey. Dirty magazines give at least a +5 defense, but unfortunately you do take a hit to your intellect if you equip this item. A bizarre story out of Oklahoma. Donald Gaither was angry at one of his neighbors, Troy Bagley. Gaither was recently kicked out of his Trailer Park home. He believed that Bagley was the reason he was evicted, claiming that Bagley told his boss a lie that Gaither had stolen copper. Police arrived at the scene to find Gaither challenging Bagley to a knife fight. Gaither had tapped pornographic magazines around his torso, saying that’s how they armed themselves in prison.