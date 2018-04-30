Marathon Petroleum to Acquire Andeavor, Become Leading Fuel Maker

FINDLAY, Ohio (WHBC) – An Ohio gasoline refiner and retailer is suddenly a big, national player.

Marathon Petroleum based in Findlay and in Texas is purchasing Andeavor.

Both are publicly traded companies.

Sources say the combination will have production greater than Valero Energy, which refines 16% of U.S. oil.

Marathon operates in the Midwest and on the Gulf Coast, while Andeavor operations are out West.

With the merger, the companies in a statement says their headquarters will be in Findlay with an office in San Antonio Texas.

Marathon has a refinery in Canton.