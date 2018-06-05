UPDATE: Fugitive of the Week Arrested in Plain Shooting
By Jim Michaels
|
Jun 5, 2018 @ 11:24 AM
Jessie Lee Butler III (Courtesy US Marshal Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force)

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – No sooner had he made the Fugitive of the Week list, he was arrested.

21-year-old Jessie Lee Butler III was picked up Tuesday afternoon at a home in the 800 block of Wales Road NE in Massillon.

The Canton office of the U.S. Marshal Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force made the arrest without incident.

He’s charged with ‘complicity to discharge a firearm into a habitation’ in connection with the drive-by shooting of a house on 45th Street NW in Plain Township back on May 22.

No one was injured.

