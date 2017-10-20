Marshal Service Seeks Accused Killer, Friend, Vehicle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – The U.S. Marshal Service is distributing images of a man believed to be traveling with an accused child killer.

Joshua Gurto and the other man whose identity is unknown were seen just across the Ohio/Pennsylvania line last Friday.

That’s not long after Gurto was charged with rape and murder in the brutal death of a 13-month-old girl in Conneaut in Ashtabula County.

The pair may have been in a dark gray Ford F-150.

If you have any information in reference to the unknown male or the Ford F-150, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.

Or text keyword WANTED and tip to 84711 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available if the information directly leads to the arrest of Gurto.