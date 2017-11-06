Massillon 9-Year-Old Critical from Monday Fire

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 9-year-old Massillon girl was critical at Affinity at last check, after suffering smoke inhalation from a fire early Monday morning.

The child had to be rescued from a second floor bedroom at the home in the 1700 block of 15th Street SE.

Firefighters pulled her out an upstairs window.

The three others who lived on that side of the duplex escaped the fire, but one was taken to Affinity as well.

The Massillon Fire Department says unattended cooking on the stove started the fire.

Damage is estimated at upwards of $40,000.

The department says the home fortunately had working smoke detectors.

They recommend closing doors in your home to keep fires from spreading rapidly.