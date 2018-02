MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – Massillon City Council has unanimously given the city’s OK to a deal finalized Thursday with the owners of Affinity Medical Center.

The agreement allows the hospital to close next week, but gives $25 million in medical property and equipment to the city for one dollar.

Council was reportedly in executive session for an hour and a half before rendering the decision.

Approval was seen as the only avenue to saving the century old health care facility.