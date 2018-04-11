Massillon Getting ER, OR Equipment with Hospital

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – As part of a final deal handing the former Affinity Medical Center building and other buildings and equipment over to the city of Massillon, the city was able to keep the medical apparatus needed to equip an emergency room and several operating rooms.

Mayor Kathy Catazaro Perry says parent company Quorum Health removed portable equipment as well as all items from the doctor’s offices that are included in the transaction.

Council must vote on the agreement next.

Closing is not set until April 27th.

That’s expected to take a few weeks.