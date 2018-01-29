MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Massillon Fire Department believes crews doing demolition work inside the former MCA Industries building at 1st Street and Walnut Road SW in the city started a fire that burned a hole through the roof Monday morning.

The department says the workers were cutting pipe on the second floor when they struck an inch-and-a-half gas line.

The workers escaped and no one was injured.

Firefighters say it was difficult to reach the fire given the size of the building.

MCA made signs in the building for 100 years until they closed in 2014.

Appliance Liquidators occupies another part of the building and they were not affected.