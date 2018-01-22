Massillon Man Charged in Perry Twp. Shooting, Kidnapping

PERRY TWP, Ohio (WHBC) – A Massillon man is charged with attempted aggravated murder and kidnapping in an incident that impacted two school districts on Monday.

35-year-old Christopher Fahrni is accused by Perry Township police of shooting a man at a house in the 5100 block of Tyner Street NW.

No word on his condition.

The victim had come to the house to check on the welfare of a woman and three children, being held against their will by Fahrni.

Fahrni left the scene and was believed to be in the Navarre area, leading Fairless Local Schools to dismiss early and Perry Local to limit oputside activities.

He was reportedly arrested in New Philadelphia.