CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton police detectives are interviewing witnesses, but preliminary indications are that the shooting death of a 22-year-old Massillon man early Friday morning was accidental.

Police say 22-year-old Cody Schnur was shot once and pronounced dead at the hospital.

That shooting happened at a house in the 1200 block of 20th Street NE at about 12:15 Friday morning.

No other details were available.