MASSILLON, OHio (WHBC) – The mayor of Massillon hopes to change what would seem to be the final chapter in Affinity Medical Center’s history.

Kathy Catazaro Perry says the city will be meeting with local doctors and other stakeholders, hoping to keep the city’s hospital open.

The mayor says she knew Quorum Health was interested in selling the facility, but had no idea there was any plan to close it.

The company and hospital both announcing Friday that the hospital would close.