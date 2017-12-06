Massillon Woman Defines Holiday Spirit

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s the season where there’s good tidings, even among the worst of news.

Erin Wise and her Massillon family had just learned that 4-year-old Teagan’s cancer may be back.

Out to pick up food-to-go for the family at Chipotle, she decided to purchase dinner for the two Stark County Sheriff’s deputies in line behind her.

When deputies tried to thank her, she broke down and told them what her family is going through.

They’ve all been invited to this year’s Shop with a Sheriff event on December 16th.