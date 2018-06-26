Mayor and Husband Fight Over Who is Most Drunk, Leads to Arrest

Ohio Mayor of Elwood Place, William Wilson, was recently arrested with his husband after a pride event at Cincinnati. The couple was at the pride event with another woman when they started fight. The woman says that the fight was over who was more drunk, and who should drive. At one point, William Smith, Wilson’s husband, hit him in the face. The woman then exited the vehicle and started to walk back. The two then stopped and picked her up, then headed home. Once they got home the couple continued to argue. Wilson ended up calling police. Officers found both Wilson and Smith were bloody and bruised. Wilson kept resisting arrest, and tried running back into his home to close the door on officers.

Both Wilson and Smith were arrested.