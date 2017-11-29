Mayor: Pay Freeze for Canton City Workers in 2018
By Jim Michaels
|
Nov 29, 2017 @ 10:19 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Most city of Canton employees are looking forward to another year without a pay raise.

Because of the city’s financial condition, city council is expected to approve a measure sometime next month freezing pay for all non-bargaining unit personnel.

Mayor Tom Bernabie says the deficit for next year looks to be at just under a million dollars, at $950,000.

Compare that to the multi-million dollar deficits from a few years back.

The affected employees haven’t had a raise since 2014.

