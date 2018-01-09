Mayor Reacts to Fisher’s Foods Closings

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The announced closings of the two Fisher’s Foods stores in Canton creates more food deserts in the city.

Those are areas where people do not have easy access to fresh food.

Mayor Tom Bernabei says it’s an issue the city is watching, as companies find it difficult to run a profitable operation in certain parts of Canton.

He says the Stark Community Foundation is active in addressing this concern.

The company saying yesterday that the stores on Cherry Avenue NE and Harrison Avenue SW will be closing in two weeks.

They say 33 people were at the two stores.

Many of those people will be transferred to the chains other five stores, but 12 people will be laid off.