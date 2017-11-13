McDonald’s Manager Attacked Over Chicken McNuggets

What the heck y’all? When did fried pieces of chicken become such a serious subject?? Two women from Indiana stopped at a McDonald’s for food. After receiving their order, they went back through the drive-thru and complained that they didn’t receive their chicken McNuggets. The manager showed them their receipt and showed them that they didn’t order McNuggets. So the women asked to put in a new order for McNuggets, at the drive-in window. The manager said they would have to go to the back of the line and wait like everyone else. This angered the two women, so like any reasonable person, they lunged thru the drive-thru window and attacked the manager.

Unfortunately, the two crazy ladies got away.