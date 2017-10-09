McDonalds Did Not Have Enough Szechuan Sauce, Rick and Morty Fans Dissapointed

Looks like we will have to wait another 9 more seasons Morty. Fans of the show “Rick and Morty” were excited to try a sample of Szechuan sauce made by McDonalds. The sauce recently came in the spotlight again after the season 3 opening of the show had one of the main characters, Rick, go off on a tangent about the sauce.

Reports of big crowds at participating locations were all over social media. But many fans left empty handed, and a little upset. It seems there wasn’t enough sauce in this dimension to satisfy the demands of fans. Some people became so angry, fights broke out at a few locations.

BUT! Fear not! Mcdonalds released this statement on their Twitter, saying the sauce WILL BE COMING BACK.

You spoke. We’ve listened. Lots more #SzechuanSauce and locations. Details soon. And that’s the wayyy the news goes! pic.twitter.com/ooIrbZBsOw — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) October 8, 2017



