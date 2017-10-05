McKinley Memorial Vandalism: ‘It’s Not a Park’

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It appears someone tried to “cash in”, removing brass window covers from the base of the McKinley Memorial recently.

The brass covers weigh about 90 pounds.

It’s not known what they might be worth.

Someone removed the bolts from two of the covers, but likely figured they were too heavy to remove.

There have been a series of vandalism incidents at the Canton memorial over the last few years.

But, Director Joyce Yut says not as many recently.

She says with the 25th president and his wife and two daughters buried there, you should think of the the McKinley Memorial as more of a cemetery than a park.