CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Soon to go by the wayside: the large “route books” used by volunteers with Meals On Wheels Stark and Wayne Counties to get its 1600 meals delivered every day.

They say 98% of regular volunteers are using tablets with the Meals on Wheels ConnectingYou app, providing real-time info like directions, road construction and “who’s not home”.

The program delivers a hot lunch every Monday through Friday.

Meals on Wheels is delivering 200 more meals a day, compared to a year ago.