Meyers Lake Property Owners in Plain Twp. May Be Asked to Pay Fire Tax

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Since the Plain Township fire district was established more than 45 years ago, the 60 or 70 residents of that portion of the village of Meyers Lake that lies in the township have not paid anything in taxes for fire protection.

Wording in the original fire district language prevented that from happening, and it wasn’t picked up on until just recently.

The parties are working together to rectify that.

Plain trustees have asked the county auditor’s office for the appropriate millage to charge those households, and that issue could end up on the November ballot.

Meyers Lake residents in Canton Township do pay for fire services.