Michelle Obama recruits celebrities to vote

Several big name stars have gotten together to help former First Lady Michelle Obama get out the vote. Obama’s new video for the When We All Vote organization features such famous faces as Tom Hanks, Lin-Manuel Miraneda, Janelle Monae, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, talking about the importance of voting in all types of electons.

“If we really want our voices to be heard, we need to vote in every election,” Obama says, “Not just for president, but for every office: school board, statehouse, senate.”

The recently created When We All Vote nonprofit, “aims to recruit American citizens, institutions, companies, and organizations to work in their communities to increase voter registration and participation.” Check out the video to the right.

Source: Rolling Stone