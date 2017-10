MINERVA, Ohio (WHBC) – A Stark County company is on the front lines in the battle against injury and even death from powerful drugs like fentanyl.

P H and S Products in Minerva has added ResQ-Grip gloves to its glove collection.

First responders can wear these gloves for an extended periods of time while in contact with fentanyl without suffering ill effects, based on testing.

The company demonstrated the gloves this past weekend at a police chiefs conference in Philadelphia.