SAD NEWS 5 YEAR OLD IS DEAD

The Jackson Township Police Department was contacted on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 9:02 pm for a missing person report at 4924 Portage St, NW, Jackson Township. Upon arrival officers were informed of a five (5) year old female that was reported missing from the location by her parents.

Through their investigation it was determined that the child was found deceased and concealed inside the building.

The Jackson Township Police Department with the assistance of the FBI and Ohio BCI in cooperation with the Stark County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the death.

We would like to thank Jackson Township Detective Bureau, Jackson Township Fire Department, Canal Fulton Police Department, Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio BCI, Canton SWAT Cooperative, US Marshall’s Task Force, Canton Police Department and Canal Fulton Fire Explorers for their assistance.

No further information will be released at this time. We will update you as information becomes available.