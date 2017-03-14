MIX 941@Celebrity Cuisine

Tuesday, March 21, at the Canton Civic Center. It’s the 25th Annual Celebrity Cuisine from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm. Food enthusiasts from all over Northeast Ohio will enjoy a feast of local flavors including unlimited access to appetizers, entrée samples, beer, wine, and desserts while listening to live music by Ryan Humbert and bidding on our silent auction.

It’s the “biggest and best happy hour in town.” Tickets are available at the Tri-County Restaurant Association (330-499-7007) or Community Harvest office (330-493-0800) for only $30/person.