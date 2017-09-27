Mom Has Affair With Son-In-Law… Then Tries To Run Him Over

What a strange, and kind of icky, three way relationship. Kathleen Regina Davis is now facing felony charges after she attempted to run over daughter’s husband. Why did she attempt such an awful thing? Because she was having an affair with him, and he confessed to his wife, her daughter, about it.

Well, this did not sit well with Davis, so she got into her Mercedes-Benz and attempted to run him down. Davis claims she wanted him to die because she blames him for her ruined relationship with her daughter.

