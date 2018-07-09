Morning News Anchor Wanted

Alpha Media Canton Ohio needs a Morning News Anchor Responsibilities for this position are: Writing and delivering morning newscasts. Operate on-air console and audio controls. Collaborate with show producers and News Director on the news of the day and prioritize coverage. Monitor all news coverage on local television affiliates, local newspapers and local radio competitors. Available to be on-call after midnight for breaking news stories. Provide photos and video while covering news stories when applicable. Post stories to station website and social media sites. Create video/audio content.

